* USD/INR largely in range, though still up on day. Pair at 61.15/16 versus Wednesday's close of 60.95/96, having hit 61.40 in early session. * "The pair opened gap up. So we saw exporters who have missed the earlier opportunity coming in to sell," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * However, he expects the recent INR rally to have topped and sees the pair in the 60.80-62 range till the general elections. * Foreign fund inflows into stocks and bonds have been the key driver of INR, totalling $3.6 billion in March. * The Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's surprisingly hawkish remarks raised expectations of an earlier U.S. rate hike and worries about more outflows from the region. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)