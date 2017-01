* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off the day's high of 8.84 percent but still up 3 basis points from its previous close at 8.81 percent. * Yields drop from session highs after the central bank says it will conduct an additional term repo auction to ensure smooth, non-disruptive banking operations at the fiscal year-end. * A rise in U.S. yields and weakness in the rupee, however, prevent yields from falling more. U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday on the perception that Federal Reserve policy makers will start raising interest rates sooner than expected. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in a range of 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)