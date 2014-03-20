Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 850 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date March 14, 2024
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.251 pct
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
