Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (Toronoto Branch)

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.95

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 46bp

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1049207993

