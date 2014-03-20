Fitch Affirms BOK Financial at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BOKF's ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FR