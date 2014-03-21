US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan trading 0.36 percent higher. * Asian markets found their footing on Friday after Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy, while this week's spike in U.S. yields kept the dollar underpinned near three-week highs. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 7.22 billion rupees ($117.87 million) in the secondary market on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to start higher, tracking firm regional peers, traders say. ($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.