* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan trading 0.36 percent higher. * Asian markets found their footing on Friday after Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy, while this week's spike in U.S. yields kept the dollar underpinned near three-week highs. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 7.22 billion rupees ($117.87 million) in the secondary market on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to start higher, tracking firm regional peers, traders say. ($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)