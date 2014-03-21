* USD/INR seen opening at around 61.10 versus its previous close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in Asian shares. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan gains 0.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.38 percent. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth $117.87 million on Thursday when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.4 percent, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR seen trading at 61.09/11 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.05 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, but could struggle to extend gains as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)