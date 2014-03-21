* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher around 8.83 percent compared with its previous close of 8.82 percent, after U.S. Federal Reserve's rate outlook and ahead of the first half borrowing calendar. * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced it will conduct an additional term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) on March 28, helping ease some of the concerns about cash conditions in money markets. * Yields on U.S. 2-year Treasuries hovered near their highest in six months on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled the central bank might raise U.S. interest rates sooner than expected. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday as sanctions against Russia injected a new risk premium into the market and strong equities provided support, while U.S. crude fell ahead of the April contract's expiry. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 50 billion rupees ($819.60 million) through a reverse auction on March 24, it said on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)