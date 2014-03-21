* USD/INR weaker at 61.03/05 vs previous close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in equities. * Local shares up 0.5 percent, tracking regional peers. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth $117.87 million on Thursday when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.4 percent, provisional exchange data shows, highlighting the strong overseas interest for Indian equities. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.05 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, but could struggle to extend gains as investors awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy path. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)