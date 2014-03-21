* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point at 8.81 percent on value buying ahead of the first half borrowing calendar due to be released before the end of this month. * Gains in the rupee also supporting sentiment for bonds and will be watched for intra-day cues. * The Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a repurchase of government bonds worth 50 billion rupees ($819.6 million) through a reverse auction on March 24, also underpinning sentiment. * The uptick in U.S. bond yields and global crude oil prices will limit any sharp gains in domestic bond prices. * The 10-year bond is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the end of March. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)