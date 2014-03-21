* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.34 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.38 percent higher, recouping losses from the previous session, on the back of higher regional shares. * Indian and Asian shares find their footing after Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy. * Continuous buying from foreign institutions also supports the gains in India. Overseas investors bought shares worth of $117.87 million on Thursday, marking their 23rd buying session in the previous 24, provisional exchange and regulatory data shows. * Blue chips broadly recover from Thursday's falls. State Bank of India gains 1.32 percent after falling 1.81 percent on Thursday. * Metal stocks are also in favour on value buying: Tata Steel gains 1.5 percent, and Hindalco Industries is up 1.3 percent. * But Axis Bank falls 1.2 percent after the Indian government launched an offer to sell up to a 9 percent stake in to raise up to $935 million. ($1 = 61.2550 Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)