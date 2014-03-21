* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.79 percent after the central bank chief's comments on the Urjit Patel committee report are perceived as being slightly dovish. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday that the central bank has not yet moved to an inflation target, and was still exploring the suggestions on the subject drafted by a panel with the government. * Traders said some value-buying was also seen ahead of the fiscal year-end while they await the first-half borrowing schedule for near-term direction. * The rupee movements will also be monitored for intra-day direction, they said. The 10-year is seen holding in a range of 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent until the end of March. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)