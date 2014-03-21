* USD/INR still weaker at 61.15/16 vs previous close of 61.34/35, though off lows of 60.9850. * Local shares off highs, trading with 0.2 percent gains. * "The fall in stocks and the euro giving up gains has led to the rupee's fall. Moreover, the month-end demand from state-run banks for their clients seems to have started," said a dealer with a private bank. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth $117.87 million on Thursday when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.4 percent, provisional exchange data shows, highlighting the strong overseas interest for Indian equities. * Most emerging Asian currencies were down on Friday, hit by uncertainty about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and as a beleaguered Chinese yuan braced for its worst weekly loss in more than two decades. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)