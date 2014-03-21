* Continued strong foreign flows could lead Indian shares to re-touch record highs, although caution is likely to set in in the lead-up to the RBI's policy review on April 1. * The expiry of monthly derivative contracts on March 27 could also keep trading volatile. * Global factors are also becoming a factor after markets were jolted by expectations of earlier-than-expected hikes in U.S. interest rates after a media briefing by Fed Chair Janet Yellen this week. * Still, continued foreign buying could help underpin sentiment. Overseas funds have been net buyers of $1.44 billion worth of shares so far this month, regulatory data shows. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Monday: India's top court to hear appeal to ban iron ore mining in Odisha state. Supreme Court to hear Reliance gas pricing petition Thursday: Monthly derivatives contract expiry (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)