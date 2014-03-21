* India's central bank and government officials are due to unveil the borrowing schedule for the first half of the year, although no date for the announcement has been set. * Traders expect the government to announce that it will borrow 60-65 percent of its total gross borrowing amount of 5.97 trillion rupees ($98 billion) in the first half. * A first-half borrowing of below 60 percent would be positive for bonds, but a sharply higher number could push up yields by 5-10 basis points, dealers said. * Caution is also likely to set in the lead-up to the RBI's policy review on April 1. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen holding in an 8.72 to 8.87 percent range. * The rupee is seen holding in a 60.60 to 61.50 range next week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH TBC: First-half borrowing schedule Fri: India foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)