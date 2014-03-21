Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 97.955

Reoffer price 97.955

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 625 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0893356120

