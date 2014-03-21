Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 4, 2022
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points
Reoffer price 102.474
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 18 basis points
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banque Degroof Lux and Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0765766703
