Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Abengoa Finance SAU

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 487.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bankia,

Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Santander and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),

B (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1048657800

144A ISIN XS1048658105

