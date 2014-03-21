Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Standard Chartered

Issue Amount $2 billion

Maturity Date March 26, 2044

Coupon 5.7 pct

Issue price 99.8

Reoffer price 99.8

Yield 5.714 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Goldman Sachs,

JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada and

Standard Chartered

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)