* Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday after NSE
futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.12
percent.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd shares on watch after the former said
it will buy the latter in a $3.2 billion all-share deal,
creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.
* Ambuja Cement Ltd and Acc Ltd on watch
after the world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge
and Holcim of Switzerland, agreed the terms
of a merger that would create a company with a market value of
around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on
Sunday.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.32 billion
rupees ($38.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth
11.25 billion rupees.
* Asian markets were torn two ways on Monday, some following
Wall Street lower but others encouraged by U.S. jobs data that
hit the sweet spot for many investors -- firm enough to soothe
concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so strong
as to hasten the end of policy stimulus.
($1 = 60.1850 Indian Rupees)
