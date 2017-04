MUMBAI, April 7 USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its close at 60.08/09 on Friday, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the dollar. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see

* Traders will also watch the domestic sharemarket for cues on foreign fund flows. Nifty futures traded in Singapore SINc1 currently up 0.22 percent.

* Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar held onto solid gains early on Monday as the dollar and euro fell to the wayside and even lost ground to an otherwise soft yen.

* The pair seen in the 59.90 to 60.20 range during the day.