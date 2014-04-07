* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
down 3 basis points at 9.04 percent on bargain buying after a
sharp rise in yields last week.
* Traders say lower quantum at the state-development loan sale
is seen helping sentiment slightly. India's state governments
are expected to borrow 450-500 billion rupees via bonds during
April-June, as against nearly 800 billion rupees in recent
weeks, the RBI said on Friday.
* The details of this week's bond sale due post market hours
will be keenly awaited for further cues.
* U.S. Treasuries yields dipped Friday after the employment
report for March came in slightly below economists' estimates,
with medium-term yields falling the most as fears eased of an
early hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
