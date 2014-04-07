* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points at 9.04 percent on bargain buying after a sharp rise in yields last week. * Traders say lower quantum at the state-development loan sale is seen helping sentiment slightly. India's state governments are expected to borrow 450-500 billion rupees via bonds during April-June, as against nearly 800 billion rupees in recent weeks, the RBI said on Friday. * The details of this week's bond sale due post market hours will be keenly awaited for further cues. * U.S. Treasuries yields dipped Friday after the employment report for March came in slightly below economists' estimates, with medium-term yields falling the most as fears eased of an early hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)