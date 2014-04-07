* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.22 percent while
the broader NSE index up 0.32 percent on the back of
gains in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which rose as
much as 4 percent after a $3.2 billion deal to buy Ranbaxy
Laboratories.
* However, Ranbaxy shares lost as much as 3.2 percent on
profit-taking. Ranbaxy shares had surged 32.6 percent in six
consecutive sessions of gains till Friday's close.
* Other blue-chips have also gained. Gail (India) Ltd
up 2.1 percent and Larsen and Toubro up 1.2 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.32 billion
rupees ($38.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth
11.25 billion rupees.