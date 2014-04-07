* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.22 percent while the broader NSE index up 0.32 percent on the back of gains in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which rose as much as 4 percent after a $3.2 billion deal to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories. * However, Ranbaxy shares lost as much as 3.2 percent on profit-taking. Ranbaxy shares had surged 32.6 percent in six consecutive sessions of gains till Friday's close. * Other blue-chips have also gained. Gail (India) Ltd up 2.1 percent and Larsen and Toubro up 1.2 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.32 billion rupees ($38.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth 11.25 billion rupees.