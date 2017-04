* Shares in India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall 3.2 percent after the state-run top power equipment maker reported on Saturday a 51 percent fall in provisional net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31 to 32.28 billion rupees ($536.26 million). * The provisional March-quarter profit was nearly 35-40 percent lower than estimates, multiple analysts tracking the company say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)