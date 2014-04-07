* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 9.05 percent on bargain buying after a sharp rise in yields last week. * Yields rose 26 basis points last week, in their biggest weekly rise since the week ended Nov. 8, when they had risen 28 bps. * Traders are awaiting the details of this week's bond auction due after market hours for direction. Market participants hope the benchmark bond will be sold at this week's auction, and the government's decision to not do so may hurt bonds on Wednesday. * Traders do not expect the 10-year bond yield to rise above 9.07 percent for the day. * Financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a religious holiday. * U.S. Treasuries yields dipped Friday after the employment report for March came in slightly below economists' estimates, with medium-term yields falling the most as fears eased of an early hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)