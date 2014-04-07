* India's benchmark BSE index is trading 0.57 percent
lower while the broader NSE index is down 0.5 percent,
heading for a third consecutive session of falls as investors
continue to take profits.
* Caution prevails as India kicks off a five-week election
process on Monday.
* Most blue chip stocks falter. ICICI Bank is down 2.1
percent, Cipla is 2.4 percent lower and Maruti Suzuki
is down 1.8 percent.
* Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall 3.2
percent after the state-run top power equipment maker reported
on Saturday a 51 percent fall in provisional net profit.
* Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gain as much
as 4 percent after a $3.2 billion deal to buy Ranbaxy
Laboratories.
