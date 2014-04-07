* India's benchmark BSE index is trading 0.57 percent lower while the broader NSE index is down 0.5 percent, heading for a third consecutive session of falls as investors continue to take profits. * Caution prevails as India kicks off a five-week election process on Monday. * Most blue chip stocks falter. ICICI Bank is down 2.1 percent, Cipla is 2.4 percent lower and Maruti Suzuki is down 1.8 percent. * Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall 3.2 percent after the state-run top power equipment maker reported on Saturday a 51 percent fall in provisional net profit. * Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gain as much as 4 percent after a $3.2 billion deal to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)