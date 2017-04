* USD/INR 1-year forward premium trading at 508 compared with its previous close of 502.75. * Some forward dollar booking by importers to take benefit of the weak spot pushed INR premiums higher, a senior trader at a foreign bank says. * Domestic shares recover from the day's low and trade flat . * USD/INR at 60.16/60.17 versus previous close of 60.08/09. * Traders will continue to monitor flows for near-term direction. * Trading is subdued as Tuesday is a local market holiday.