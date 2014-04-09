BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
(Correction to amend Issuer name from Unicredit Bank Australia to UniCredit Bank Austria and Governing Law from German to Austrian)
Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.933
Reoffer price 99.933
Reoffer Yield 1.263 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 63.6 basis points
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ BANK, ING, Nykredit Markets and UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN AT000B049481
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter