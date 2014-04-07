April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Aktia Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.922

Reoffer price 99.922

Yield 1.016 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux/FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN XS1056447797

