BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate jumps to over 6-yr high on restructuring plans
** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 07 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3212/3402 3226/3352 MEDIUM 30 3340/3552 3351/3502
** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.