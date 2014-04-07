Apr 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 96.19

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 865 million Turkish

Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0580501210.

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)