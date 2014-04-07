BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 2, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 103.175
Reoffer price 102.425
Reoffer Yield 1.402 pct
Spread 1.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 37 basis points
Over the Government
Payment Date May 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 305 million Swiss
francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0241828232
Permanent ISIN CH0180006113
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: