Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 2, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 103.175

Reoffer price 102.425

Reoffer Yield 1.402 pct

Spread 1.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 37 basis points

Over the Government

Payment Date May 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 305 million Swiss

francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0241828232

Permanent ISIN CH0180006113

