April 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 2.450 pct

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005880143

