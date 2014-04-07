BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
April 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 2.450 pct
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005880143
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: