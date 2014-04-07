BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Cegedim SA
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2020
Coupon 6.75 pct
Offering price 105.75
Yield 5.602 pct
Spread 489 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings B+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 425 million euro
when fungible
Reg S ISIN XS0906984272
144A ISIN XS0906984355
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: