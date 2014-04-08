HONG KONG, April 8 As part of ongoing metadata enhancements, Reuters will retire 43 legacy business sector news codes on April 11, 2014. From that date, only Thomson Reuters Business Classification (TRBC) codes will be used to tag business stories. TRBC codes are more granular than legacy codes and have been used in the news file since 2007. The main impact of the change is therefore to remove unneeded complexity. Here is the list of the codes to be removed, each followed by the equivalent TRBC code and corresponding business sector: ADV - ADVT - Advertising & Marketing AER - AERO - Aerospace & Defense AIR - AIRL - Airlines APL - CELE - Consumer Electronics AUT - AUTO - Automobiles & Auto Parts BEV - BEVS - Beverages BLD - CONS - Construction Supplies & Fixtures BNK - BSVC - Banking Services BUS - BSUP - Business Support Services CHE - CHEM - Chemicals CON - COEN - Construction & Engineering DPR - OFCE - Office Equipment DRU - PHMR - Pharmaceuticals & Medical Research ELC - ELCO - Electrical Components & Equipment ELG - UTIL - Utilities ELI - CHIP - Semiconductors ENQ - OILQ - Oil Related Services & Equipment ENR - ENER - Energy FIN - FINS - Financials FOD - FOOD1 - Food Processing GDM - PREC - Precious Metals & Minerals GSFT - PLAY - Toys & Games HDWR - HARW - Computer Hardware IND - INDM - Industrial Machinery & Equipment INS - INSR - Insurance LEI - ENTS - Hotels & Entertainment Services MAC - INDM - Industrial Machinery & Equipment MET - MTAL - Metals & Mining MUL - INDS - Industrials MIS - COMA - Construction Materials PUB - MDIA - Media & Publishing REA - REAL - Real Estate REC - LEIS - Leisure Products RET - SHOP - Retailers RRL - RORA - Transportation, Ground SFWR - SOFW - Software SHP - SHIP - Marine Services STL - STEE - Steel TBCS - BCST - Broadcasting TEL - TCOM - Telecommunications Services TEX - APPA - Textiles & Apparel TIM - TREE - Paper & Forest Products WHO - TRAD - Diversified Trading & Distributing