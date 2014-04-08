BRIEF-Qatar's Salam International Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 20.4 million riyals versus 32.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrQiYT) Further company coverage:
RMAC 2005-NSP2 PLC, RMAC SECURITIES No. 1 PLC Series 2006-NS1 and RMAC SECURITIES No. 1 PLC Series 2006-NS2
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Q1 net profit 20.4 million riyals versus 32.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrQiYT) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 30 Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's Bodymasters are talking to banks and weighing a listing of the fitness chain on Saudi Arabia’s new parallel market, Nomu, sources told Reuters.