The divergence between rising valuations and falling earnings
forecasts is particularly stretched for UK midcaps.
** Forward P/E for FTSE 250 (15.4 times) highest
since April 2007 while forecast EPS growth for next 12 months
(7.5%) is weakest since Oct 2007. link.reuters.com/vut38v
** Energy & consumer discretionary sectors biggest culprits
with mean EPS down 5.4% and 2.3% respectively over past month.
** Chart: link.reuters.com/jyt38v
** FTSE 250 mean down 1.4% over past month.
** Within the energy sector Cairns Energy forecast
growth slashed by a fifth, Enquest EPS down 11.6% and
Essar Energy down 7.5%.
** Among the consumer discretionary sectors Bwin
has had forecast EPS come off 65.5%, Carpetright's
mean EPS is down 35.4% & Ite Group is down 6.2%.
(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or
suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com)
(RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)