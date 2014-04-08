April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA)

Issue Amount 120 million Yen

Maturity Date April 16, 2015

Coupon 2.57 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.57 pct

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Hong Kong Branch

Ratings A2 (Moody's) and A (S&P)

Listing Unlisted

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)