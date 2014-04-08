April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France SA

(CCCIF)

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.947

Yield 1.136 pct

Spread 17.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

interp. FRTR 1% 11/18 and FRTR 1% 05/19 +22 bps

Payment Date April 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1057307487

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)