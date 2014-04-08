Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower EDP Finance
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.272
Yield 2.783 pct
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 215.7bp
Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CaixaBank, CaixaBI, CITI, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC(B&D),ING and Millenium BCP
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
