April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Iberdrola International B.V.

Guarantor Iberdrola S.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.720

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan,

Lloyds & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1057055060

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)