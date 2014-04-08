April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 14, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.54

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN US29874QCP72

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)