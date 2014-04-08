Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 97.807
Reoffer price 97.807
Yield 10.0 pct
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 5-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian
Real when fungible
ISIN XS0975105395
