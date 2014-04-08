Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Yield 1.607 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi and TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
