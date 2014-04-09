* Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday as Asian
shares rise for a second consecutive day. The MSCI-Asia Pacific
excluding Japan index gains 0.88 percent adding
to Tuesday's rise of 0.6 percent.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.24 percent to 6,786.5, a 91-point premium to the
underlying NSE index close on Monday. Indian markets
were closed on Tuesday for a local festival.
* Asian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday after Wall
Street snapped a three-day losing streak, but Japanese stocks
tumbled after the yen surged on fading hopes of near-term
stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.03 billion
rupees ($116.98 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
($1 = 60.0975 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)