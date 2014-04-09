* Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday as Asian shares rise for a second consecutive day. The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.88 percent adding to Tuesday's rise of 0.6 percent. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.24 percent to 6,786.5, a 91-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Monday. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a local festival. * Asian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, but Japanese stocks tumbled after the yen surged on fading hopes of near-term stimulus from the Bank of Japan. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.03 billion rupees ($116.98 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 60.0975 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)