MUMBAI, April 9 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at a four-month high of 9.10 percent on Monday, is seen starting marginally higher tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices.

* Investors, however, will be wary of taking large bets ahead of the second government bond auction for the fiscal year, scheduled on Friday.

* Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a religious holiday.

* U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday in a technical-driven rally boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and forecasts for a draw on stockpiles of domestic oil products.

* The 10-year yield is seen moving in a 9.05 to 9.15 percent range during the day.