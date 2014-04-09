MUMBAI, April 9 USD/INR expected to open slightly weaker close to 60.05 levels versus its Monday's close of 60.11/12, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:

* Asian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, but Japanese stocks tumbled after the yen surged on fading hopes of near-term stimulus from the Bank of Japan.

* Bunched-up flows after a local holiday on Tuesday are expected to weigh on the pair.

* The pair is expected to move in a 60 to 61.20 range during the day.

* The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day.

* The dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, having broken decisively lower as the yen squeezed higher and even the euro gained a tailwind.

* The pair seen trading at 59.96/98 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot.