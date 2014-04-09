* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 2 basis points at 9.12 percent, after hitting 9.13 percent, its highest level since Dec. 6. * The overnight spike in global crude oil prices hurts bonds as it can add to the domestic inflationary pressures as India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs. * Brent futures held near $108 a barrel as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine worsened, overshadowing U.S. industry data that showed crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer rose nearly six times more than expected. * Traders, however, say the selection of papers for this week's bond sale being largely in line with market expectations, losses in bonds will be limited. The government will sell 160 billion rupees worth bonds on Friday, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)