* The Reserve Bank of India is likely to set a cutoff yield of 8.85 percent at a 91-day treasury bill auction and 8.90 percent on 182-day T-bill on Wednesday, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 15 traders. * The 91-day cut-off yield is expected to be lower from the previous auction on improved cash conditions, traders said. * The maximum cut-off yield was 8.93 percent and minimum was 8.80 percent for 91-day T-bills in the poll. The maximum cut-off was 8.96 percent and minimum at 8.65 percent for 182-day T-bills. * The RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills. * The RBI had set a cut-off of 8.9388 percent or 97.82 rupees on 91-day T-bills in the previous auction last week. * The previous cut-off on 182-day T-bills was 8.8579 percent or 95.77 rupees. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com, swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)