* The Reserve Bank of India is likely to set a cutoff yield of
8.85 percent at a 91-day treasury bill auction and 8.90 percent
on 182-day T-bill on Wednesday, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll of 15 traders.
* The 91-day cut-off yield is expected to be lower from the
previous auction on improved cash conditions, traders said.
* The maximum cut-off yield was 8.93 percent and minimum was
8.80 percent for 91-day T-bills in the poll. The maximum cut-off
was 8.96 percent and minimum at 8.65 percent for 182-day
T-bills.
* The RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and
60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills.
* The RBI had set a cut-off of 8.9388 percent or 97.82 rupees on
91-day T-bills in the previous auction last week.
* The previous cut-off on 182-day T-bills was 8.8579 percent or
95.77 rupees.
(suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com,
swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)