* India's BSE index is up 0.3 percent looking to snap a
three-day losing streak, while the broader NSE index is
0.25 percent higher.
* Gains are led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries after
brokerages upgrade the stock after it agreed to acquire Ranbaxy
Laboratories for $3.2 billion.
* Sun Pharma surges 7.1 percent, adding to Monday's 2.9 percent
rise. Ranbaxy is up 3.9 percent.
* Investors also regain appetite for blue-chips, especially
interest rate-sensitive banks, after indexes had retreated from
the record highs last hit on April 3.
* Tata Motors Ltd gains 2.1 percent while ICICI Bank
Ltd rises 0.8 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.03 billion
rupees ($116.98 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows, totalling nearly $4.5 billion so far in 2014.
