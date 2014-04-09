* India's BSE index is up 0.3 percent looking to snap a three-day losing streak, while the broader NSE index is 0.25 percent higher. * Gains are led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries after brokerages upgrade the stock after it agreed to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories for $3.2 billion. * Sun Pharma surges 7.1 percent, adding to Monday's 2.9 percent rise. Ranbaxy is up 3.9 percent. * Investors also regain appetite for blue-chips, especially interest rate-sensitive banks, after indexes had retreated from the record highs last hit on April 3. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 2.1 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd rises 0.8 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.03 billion rupees ($116.98 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling nearly $4.5 billion so far in 2014. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)